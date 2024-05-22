9 children, 2 workers rescued from Erin daycare amid flooding

ERIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Nine children and two workers were rescued from a daycare as floodwaters swept through the area.

Erin Police Chief Mark Moore told News 2 the 11 people were rescued from Ms. Katie’s Kids daycare on Store Front Drive Wednesday, May 22 and were taken to City Hall for safety.

Severe weather risk Wednesday and into holiday weekend

This comes as heavy rain fell across Erin and most of Houston County.

The conditions of those rescued is not known at this time.

Erin flooding (Courtesy: Mark Moore)

Erin flooding (Courtesy: Mark Moore)

Erin flooding (Courtesy: Mark Moore)

Erin flooding (Courtesy: Mark Moore)

Erin flooding (Courtesy: Mark Moore)

Don’t forget to take the power and reliability of the WKRN Weather Authority with you at all times by downloading the News 2 Storm Tracker app.

📲 Download the News 2 app to stay updated on the go.

📧 Sign up for WKRN email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.

💻 Find today’s top stories on WKRN.com for Nashville, TN and all of Middle Tennessee.

This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.