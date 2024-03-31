7 youth shot in downtown Indianapolis, police say

Seven minors ranging from age 12 to 17 were shot in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday night near the intersection of Illinois and Maryland streets, according to Indianapolis police.

IMPD officers on patrol after 11 p.m. Saturday night heard gunshots fired along Maryland Street near Circle Center Mall, where they found a large group of minors and six with gunshot wounds.

The injured were transported to area hospitals and another minor with gunshot wounds from the incident received walk-in care at Community South Hospital.

IMPD has not shared any additional details about the status of the minors or what led to the incident as of Sunday morning. Detectives have not made an arrest in the case.

People with information about the incident Saturday can contact Detective Albert Teaters at 317-327-3475 and albert.teaters@indy.gov or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

The shooting Saturday night marks a third violent weekend in March in Indianapolis. A shooting at a Broad Ripple bar March 16 left one man dead and five others injured. Last weekend, a shooting at an east side bar resulted in another death and five were injured, including an IMPD officer.

