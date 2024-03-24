Shooting at east side bar injures multiple people including IMPD officer

One person was killed and five others, including an Indianapolis officer, were injured in a police shooting in the parking lot of an east side bar early Sunday.

Two off-duty IMPD officers in uniform were working at a bar on the 9400 block of East Washington Street around 1:30 a.m. Police said there was a disturbance in the parking lot and the off-duty officers exchanged gunfire with at least one suspect. One of the officers was shot and was later transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Officers responding to the scene found four other people with gunshot wounds: two 45-year-old men, a 42-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman.

After the shooting, a man arrived at Community Hospital East with gunshot wounds. He died shortly thereafter. Police said they believe this is connected to the shooting.

Police are working to determine how everyone sustained their injuries. Multiple officers at the scene had active body cameras during the shooting. One firearm was found at the scene.

The officers who fired their firearms have been placed on administrative leave, as is standard procedure when officers attempt to use deadly force. Neither the names of the officers nor those of the victim have been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sergeant Michael Duke at the homicide office by calling (317) 327-3475. Alternatively, anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at (317) 262-TIPS.

