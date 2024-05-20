7 displaced by Dumfries townhouse fire

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — The Prince William County Department of Fire and Rescue was at the scene of a fire that broke out in a two-story townhouse on Sunday afternoon.

Crews were dispatched to the 3800 block of Port Hope Point in Dumfries just before 2:40 p.m. Firefighters found the fire in the kitchen and extinguished it. No one was home at the time.

Police investigating shooting that left man hurt in Arlington County

A spokesman for the fire department said two adults and five children were displaced – four of them were being helped by the Red Cross.

The Fire Marshal’s Office confirmed the fire was an accident. What exactly caused the fire, however, is still under investigation.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to DC News Now | Washington, DC.