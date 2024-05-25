68-year-old woman dead after home fire in Indian River County

VERO BEACH — A 68-year-old woman died after an early Saturday morning fire at the Woodlawn Manor mobile home community, according to officials.

The 3:54 a.m. fire happened in the 500 block of Fourth Street, according to Indian River County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kevin Jaworski. The location is just west of U.S. 1 in southern Vero Beach.

Investigators went to the scene in the 55-plus community after a person was heard screaming for help. “Deputies arrived on scene, and observed the residence fully engulfed in flames,” Jaworski said.

Investigators were told a woman was inside who was unaccounted for. Indian River County Fire Rescue officials got to the scene at 4:05 a.m., and reported the fire was under control at 4:29 a.m.

A fire rescue official reported a 68-year-old woman died. No other information was immediately available.

