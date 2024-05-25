Early morning gunfire injures 5 in Fort Pierce

FORT PIERCE — Five people sustained non-fatal gunshot wounds early Saturday during what may have been a high school graduation party, according to Fort Pierce police and a neighbor.

Police were called about 12:23 a.m. to the 1800 block of Avenue G regarding a possible gunshot wound, Larry Croom, police spokesman, said Saturday. He said an investigation revealed a gathering was occurring in an open area on the avenue when the five people were shot.

He said the injuries were not life-threatening, and that the victims are 15 to 20 years old.

Takisha Brianvil, who lives in the area, said later Saturday morning she thought there was a high school graduation party on Avenue G between North 18th and North 19th streets, next to a mango tree. She said people scattered after the shooting.

“The only thing I heard was a whole bunch of shooting, the kids running in my house, and it's just crazy,” Brianvil said. A rapid succession of gunfire could be heard in a surveillance video she provided.

At the scene Saturday, Richard Newell, 23, said he heard 30 to 40 gunshots.

“I moved from around here recently,” Newell said. “I already know how it goes around here, so I don't really get into all that.”

Those with information are asked to contact Detective Michael Dini at 772-979-1404 or mdini@fppd.org. Information also can be related by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-TIPS.

Fort Pierce Police are investigating an incident on Avenue G that happened early May 25, 2024, in which five people were non-fatally shot.

