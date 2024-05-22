Three men jailed as 500 pounds of pot seized in Indiantown

INDIANTOWN – Martin County Sheriff’s officials made three arrests and reported finding more than 500 pounds of marijuana Tuesday while executing a search warrant, according to records obtained Wednesday.

Officials with sheriff’s offices in Martin and Palm Beach counties executed a search warrant at an address in the 25400 block of Southwest 86th Street, which is west of Southwest Warfield Boulevard in western Martin County.

Several buildings appear to be on the property, and investigators found 145 marijuana plants and “76 juvenile plants,” records show. Eight trash bags with pot also were found, along with dozens of lights used in growing marijuana.

A “skid steer” loader reported as stolen out of Miramar and a trailer reported as stolen out of Palm Beach County were recovered.

Before executing the search warrant, deputies reported seeing a Chevrolet with three people arrive.

Investigators spoke with Alejandro Escobar, 46, who said he’d “been tending to the grow for approximately six months and that the cannabis grow is all him,” records state.

While tracking with a K9, investigators found Manuel Alejandro Cedeno, 34, of West Palm Beach, hiding. He said one more person was with them, and deputies located 21-year-old Alejandro Escobar Jr., of West Palm Beach.

Cedeno ultimately said he was doing carpentry work. Escobar Jr. said it was his first day at the property.

Escobar told investigators he brought his son because he lacked a license.

“He described the trailers and structures on the property and how many plants were in each,” records state. “He typically comes to the property every day to water and fertilize the plants.”

Escobar said he bought the “skid steer” and trailer for $2,000 from a person in Maimi a year ago, records show.

Martin sheriff’s officials could not immediately be reached Wednesday for comment.

Escobar was arrested on charges including trafficking cannabis, cultivation of cannabis and grand theft of motor vehicle.

Escobar Jr. and Cedeno each were arrested on charges including trafficking cannabis, cultivation of cannabis and resisting without violence.

The Escobars and Cedeno were held Wednesday in the Martin County Jail without bond, a jail official said.

