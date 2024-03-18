60 rodent droppings here and another 50 there closed a Broward golf club’s restaurant

The 19th hole at a Hollywood golf course doubled as the No. 1 toilet for rodents, which is why an inspector closed it after Friday’s inspection.

A Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation inspector found 11 violations, three of which were High Priority, at The Club at Emerald Hills, 4100 N. Hills Dr. But the violations linked to the four-legged furry vermin could claim the most credit for the restaurant shutdown.

For example, rodent bait is supposed to be “contained in a covered, tamper-resistant bait station.” But this rodent bait was “exposed ... on the floor and inside the empty shelving unit in an upstairs storage room away from the main kitchen.”

As for the rodents, they left “approximately 50 droppings on shelves in an empty cabinet in a corner of the room” and “approximately 60 droppings on the floor under unused desks and around the front of the cabinet.”

Maybe their point of entry was the hole in a ceiling tile next to the air conditioning vent in the unused upstairs kitchen.

Downstairs, by the stairs, there was a “very slowly draining handwash sink.”

And the sink had no soap. So it was a slow-draining, handwetting sink.

Someone “cracked raw shell eggs and changed gloves without first washing their hands.” Yes, you’re supposed to wash your hands between changing gloves.

The restaurant passed a Saturday re-inspection.