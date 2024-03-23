50-year-old suspect on the run after alleged stabbing in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Fond du Lac County are searching for a 50-year-old Wisconsin man who allegedly stabbed a woman and fled the crime scene.

According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a report a woman had been stabbed with a knife at a private residence on County Highway K in the town of Fond du Lac.

The suspect, identified as Fermin Teodoro Lopez-Mendoza, 50, is believed to have fled the scene in a maroon colored 2023 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Wisconsin license plate AJD-9891. He was last seen northbound on County Highway K approaching U.S. Highway 45.

Authorities say that the rear window of the vehicle is partially or fully broken out. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital and faced life-threatening injuries. The victim is known to the suspect, and this was not a random attack.

“We are asking the public to be on the lookout for the vehicle listed above,” stated Fond du Lac County Sheriff Ryan Waldschmidt. “If you see this vehicle or a vehicle matching this description, immediately call 911.”

Sheriff Waldschmidt noted anyone who sees this vehicle should not attempt to make contact with the occupant(s) inside.

No additional details were available, and the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office will release more as this case progresses.

