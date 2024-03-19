47-year-old man fighting for his life after attack outside trailer near Yakima River

A stabbing victim continues to fight for his life after being attacked outside a trailer in rural Benton County.

The 47-year-old man went to the home on the 61000 block of Old Inland Empire Highway (OIE) on Friday morning, according to court documents.

The area has a small collection of travel trailers near the Yakima River and is about equally distant between Prosser and Benton City.

It’s unclear if he was mean to visit Randy Alan Switzer or someone else, but when he knocked, Switzer yelled at him to leave. Switzer then yelled, “I got something for you,” opened the door and stabbed him with a knife, say court documents.

The victim ran to the road and called for help.

When police found he, he had wounds on his torso and the back of his neck. He was rushed to a local hospital.

The victim told investigators he didn’t know why Switzer, 66, attacked him, according to court documents. He was going in and out of consciousness at the time they were interviewing him.

Switzer was found near the Yakima River River shortly after the incident and arrested.

He made his first appearance in Benton County Superior Court on Monday, and is on a 72-hour hold on investigation of first-degree assault.

Court Commissioner Megan Whitmire set his bail at $500,000.