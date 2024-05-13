4 arrested after 3 central Georgia homes raided in months-long drug investigation

Four suspects have been arrested in connection to a drug operation that yielded illegal drugs and lots of cash.

After an investigation that spanned several months, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation conducted three search warrants at two homes in Milledgeville and a home in Macon.

During the searches, authorities found crack cocaine, powder cocaine, ecstasy (MDMA), and marijuana, as well as a large amount of money.

Officials arrested Martavious Jamale Moore, 31, of Macon, Derrick Tyrone Taylor Jr., 26, of Irwinton, Georgia, Tu’aijah Keambre Warren, 28, of Irwinton, Georgia and Kendall Saulsberry, 32, of Milledgeville.

On May 3, Moore was charged with trafficking cocaine, with more charges possible.

On May 9, Taylor was charged with several counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, hydrocodone, oxycodone, Alprazolam, and marijuana, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Warren was charged with multiple counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession with intent to distribute ecstasy, hydrocodone, oxycodone, Alprazolam, and marijuana.

Saulsberry was charged with possession of a firearm by an individual Under the First Offender Act, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Moore and Saulsberry were transported to the Baldwin County Jail. Taylor and Warren were booked into the Wilkinson County Jail.

Anyone with information related to drug or gang activity, call the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Middle Georgia Gang Task Force at 478-207-1301. Tipsters can remain anonymous by submitting a tip online or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

