4.8 magnitude earthquake felt in Delaware, New Jersey, New York and PA. What we know

An earthquake of 4.8 magnitude occurred about 3.1 miles northeast of of Lebanon, New Jersey Friday morning, with residents in Delaware, New Jersey and Pennsylvania feeling the quake.

The shaking lasted only a few seconds, but many took to social media to ask if it was an earthquake they'd felt. The U.S. Geological Survey confirmed soon after that the quake had occurred at 10:23 a.m.

Residents in New York also reported feeling the earthquake.

This is a developing story. Return to delawareonline.com for updates.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: 4.8 magnitude earthquake felt in Delaware, New Jersey, New York and PA