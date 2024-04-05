4.8 magnitude earthquake struck New Jersey Friday morning. What caused it and what's next

In the aftermath of a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that rocked New Jersey, Delaware and the surrounding region, many questions still linger. What caused the earthquake? Was it expected? And just how likely is it to happen again?

Like all earthquakes, Friday morning's shaking was caused by movement in the Earth's crust. These movements are most common along active fault lines, according to Delaware Geological Survey Director David Wunsch, but earthquakes occurring outside of these areas is not unheard of.

Friday morning's quake measured in at a 4.8 on the Richter scale, which rates earthquakes on a scale of 1 to 10, with 10 being the strongest. But even with the quake being too small to cause any major damage, Wunsch said it was still one of the largest earthquakes in the region in decades.

What caused 4.8 magnitude earthquake in New Jersey?

The Earth's crust—the outermost shell of the planet—often adjusts over time, Wunsch said. This settling and changing of the crust is what causes earthquakes. It's also what makes quakes in areas without active fault lines unexpected.

However, the fact that Friday morning's earthquake could be felt throughout the region was not random. The quake's epicenter—about 3.1 miles northeast of of Lebanon, New Jersey—is located in the state's Piedmont region. This is an area where rocks and crystals are very old, Wunsch said. They are also very efficient at transferring energy, which may have led to the widespread effects.

Northern New Jersey is also home to some failed rift valleys, Wunsch said. These are spots where the continents tried to split apart hundreds of millions of years ago, and often have old faults associated with them. Wunsch said it's possible that activity along one of these rifts could have caused Friday's earthquake, but it's "hard to know" until experts are able to analyze the data more thoroughly—a process that usually takes a few days.

What comes next following the NJ earthquake?

The smaller size of the earthquake means that it's unlikely that anyone will be able to feel the aftershocks. Wunsch said people near the epicenter may see some "rattling," but otherwise only sensors will be able to pick up the waves.

Wunsch added that there's no data to signify that similar earthquakes are likely to occur in the region going forward.

"They have us in a pretty low risk zone here," Wunsch said.

