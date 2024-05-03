38-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman dies in one-vehicle crash Friday morning in Biron

BIRON – A 38-year-old Wisconsin Rapids woman is dead after a one-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly after midnight near the address of 471 N. Biron Drive. The initial investigation shows the vehicle was traveling north on Biron Drive at a high rate of speed and failed to negotiate a curve, according to a news release from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle left the road and hit a tree.

The Wisconsin Rapids woman was the only person in the vehicle, and she was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Grand Rapids Police Department, Wood County Rescue, Biron Fire Department, Biron First Responders, Wisconsin Rapids Ambulance, Wood County Dispatch Center and Neiman’s Tow Service assisted at the scene.

