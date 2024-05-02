Shoppers evacuated from Wisconsin Rapids Walgreens Thursday after store filled with haze

Caitlin Shuda, Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune
Walgreens, 3200 Eighth St. S. in Wisconsin Rapids.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS – Shoppers and staff were evacuated from Walgreens Thursday morning after haze filled the store.

Wisconsin Rapids Fire Chief Todd Eckes said the call came in about 11:02 a.m. Thursday, and when they arrived fire crews found a burned motor on the roof coming from the air handling unit.

The crew was on the scene for between a half hour and 45 minutes, Eckes said, and Walgreens staff members were able to reopen the store.

