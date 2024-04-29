After 10 years with the Grand Rapids Police Department, Chief Melvin Pedersen is retiring

GRAND RAPIDS − Police Chief Melvin Pedersen doesn't want a lot of fuss made about his June 2 retirement.

"I want to ride quietly into the sunset," Pedersen told a Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune reporter.

Pedersen, 67, grew up in Sigel, graduated from Lincoln High School and started his law enforcement career at the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department in 1978. He left the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, got his bachelor's degree and spent seven years as a Marine helicopter pilot. He spent five months working for the Oshkosh Police Department before going to the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service. After the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the federal government created the Department of Homeland Security, and Pedersen became part of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

In 2014, when Pedersen turned 57, he had to take a mandatory retirement, but he said he was too young to retire, he said. Instead, he returned to the area where he grew up and became the Grand Rapids Police chief.

Pedersen said he won't be taking any part-time jobs when he retires. He wants to spend more time with his wife. He has no immediate plans to leave the area, but he may eventually go to Knoxville, Tennessee, or Charlotte, North Carolina. Pedersen isn't considering the move to get to warmer temperatures.

"I’m a big winter fan," Pedersen said. "I enjoy my winter sports like skiing and snowboarding, and I hope to do that for many years to come."

In fact, Pedersen has taken part in the Polar Plunge for the past three years to raise money for Special Olympics. Last year, it was so cold for the Plunge that workers had to go out in the morning and chip away ice in the hole they had previously opened up, Pedersen said.

Instead, Pedersen and his wife, are considering a move to warmer states to be near their two sons and a first grandchild who was born in January, Pedersen said. Although Pedersen isn't sure he's ready to be called "grandpa," playing with a grandchild will be the one job Pedersen wants to take on in retirement.

Retirement is going to be a "bit of an adjustment," Pedersen said. He's going to miss the day-to-day interactions he has with coworkers, friends, Grand Rapids residents and other public safety agencies in Wood County, he said.

"I'm going to miss all that," Pedersen said. "I'll just have to substitute that for being a papa or grandpa or something."

Pedersen has enjoyed the interaction he's been able to have with the Grand Rapids community. It's something that he didn't see as much of when working for the federal government, he said.

Pedersen said he'd like to think he's helped the Grand Rapids Police Department and community move forward in the past 10 years. As far as his best accomplishment, he said he'll leave that up to the Grand Rapids residents to decide.

He is happy the town agreed to put in the roundabout at the intersection of County W, also known as Kellner Road, and 48th Street. It's improved the safety at the intersection, he said. Despite the controversy, Pedersen said he's received positive comments about the improvement on the intersection.

Local education news: Here's how statewide reading reform is impacting Wisconsin Rapids Public Schools

Local election news: Jonathan Barnett announces bid for Wood County district attorney's office in fall election

Contact Karen Madden at 715-345-2245 or kmadden@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @KMadden715, Instagram @kmadden715 or Facebook at www.facebook.com/karen.madden.33.

This article originally appeared on Wisconsin Rapids Daily Tribune: Grand Rapids Police Chief Melvin Pedersen is retiring