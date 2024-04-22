Jonathan Barnett announces bid for Wood County district attorney's office in fall election

GRAND RAPIDS − An Adams County deputy assistant district attorney announced last week he is running for the Republican nomination for Wood County district attorney.

Jonathan Barnett, who lives in Grand Rapids, has also worked in the Marathon and Monroe district attorneys offices, according to an announcement.

Jonathan Barnett

"Jonathan (Barnett) is excited to serve the residents of Wood County and provide a new vision for the District Attorney's Office," the announcement said.

The next Wood County district attorney will be chosen by voters during the Nov. 5 general election. It's a position that has been held by Craig Lambert since 2012. The district attorney is elected to a four-year term.

Barnett is a veteran combat engineer officer in the U.S. Army. He served two deployments in Iraq and Kuwait, including one deployment with B Battery, 1-120 Artillery, out of Marshfield.

Barnett is a successful prosecutor with more than a decade of experience. He also previously built his own private law firm and served as a managing partner before returning to prosecution. The experience in running a law firm and serving as the executive officer of a combat engineer company in the army demonstrates Barnett's ability to effectively train, supervise and manage an office staff, according to the announcement.

Barnett said he will focus on keeping Wood County communities safe, while offering options to non-violent offenders through treatment. He plans to be an accessible district attorney who listens to the public, ensuring voices are heard. He wants to build relationships with law enforcement in all jurisdictions throughout Wood County, he said.

Barnett and his wife have five children, and he enjoys coaching several youth sports teams. He looks forward to connecting with residents over the coming months as he builds a grassroots campaign, the announcement said.

