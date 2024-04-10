321 Launch: Space news you may have missed over the past week (April 9)

SpaceX targeting early morning Friday for Falcon 9 rocket launch on Starlink mission

After Saturday's rare SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch doubleheader, the company is targeting its next Starlink launch from the Space Coast during a predawn launch window Friday, navigational warnings show.

Though SpaceX has yet to announce this mission's existence, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and Federal Aviation Administration advisories indicate a 4½-hour Starlink 6-47 mission launch window will open from 2:14 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. EDT.

SpaceX launch recap: Starlink mission Friday at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida

Launch recap: Live coverage of the Friday, April 5, liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral.

SpaceX launches Falcon 9 in predawn darkness Friday on Starlink mission from Cape Canaveral

Two hours before sunrise, a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket illuminated the predawn darkness during a Friday morning liftoff from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

The early-bird Starlink 6-47 mission lifted off at 5:12 a.m. EDT from Launch Complex 40, shipping another payload of 23 Starlink broadband satellites into the company's ever-expanding constellation in low-Earth orbit.

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket to launch Bandwagon-1 mission Sunday night, producing sonic booms

Special delivery! SpaceX is rolling out a new series of "rideshare" launches carrying small satellites owned by a variety of companies, starting with the Bandwagon-1 mission scheduled for Sunday night.

The Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to lift off at 7:16 p.m. EDT Sunday from pad 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center. The Falcon 9 will soar skyward on a northeasterly trajectory, a Space Launch Delta 45 nautical advisory indicates.

SpaceX launch recap: Bandwagon-1 mission Sunday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida

Launch recap: Live coverage of the Sunday, April 7, liftoff of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

SpaceX launches Bandwagon-1 spacecraft 'rideshare' mission Sunday from Kennedy Space Center

SpaceX's noteworthy Bandwagon-1 mission soared skyward Sunday night from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, lifting a South Korean national-security satellite and 10 other spacecraft into orbit.

Described as "a new line of rideshare missions that will deliver spacecraft to mid-inclination orbits" during SpaceX's launch broadcast, the Bandwagon-1 Falcon 9 rocket lifted off at 7:16 p.m. EDT from pad 39A.

Delta IV Heavy launch recap: Historic final rocket flight from Cape Canaveral, Florida

Launch recap: Live coverage of the Tuesday, April 9, liftoff of the last Delta IV Heavy rocket from Cape Canaveral.

Delta IV Heavy's final fiery liftoff sends huge rocket into retirement from Cape Canaveral

Firing up its three core boosters and RS-68A engines, the last 235-foot tall Delta IV Heavy rumbled into the record books Tuesday afternoon on a historic farewell flight from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station

The mighty rocket bolted skyward on the NROL-70 mission, delivering a secretive payload for the National Reconnaissance Office to orbit after the 12:53 p.m. EDT liftoff from United Launch Alliance's Launch Complex 37.

'That was amazing!' Delta IV Heavy wows in its fiery farewell launch from Cape Canaveral

After waiting almost two weeks, the Delta IV Heavy launched on its farewell flight Tuesday, giving spectators one final show. The wait, for many, was worth it.

As the rocket rose into the sky, cheers, possibly some tears, erupted at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. It was the rumble from the massive rocket's triple core that both surprised and thrilled most spectators.

