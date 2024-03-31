SpaceX Falcon 9 double-header launch treats Space Coast over Spring Break

Brevard locals and spring breakers were treated to not one, but two SpaceX Falcon 9 launches Saturday.

This double-header launch from Cape Canaveral delivered more than just Starlink satellites, as SpaceX was tasked with getting the latest communication satellite from Airbus into orbit. To pull off this double-header, SpaceX used launch pads at Kennedy Space Center and Cape Canaveral Space Force Station for the launches that were three hours 38 minutes apart.

These back-to-back launches came after the Delta IV Heavy delay on Thursday afternoon. With ULA's Delta IV rocket set to take its farewell flight, a weather hold was placed at T-4 minutes. A scrub was called shortly afterward due to problems with a gaseous nitrogen pipeline. As of Saturday night, a new launch attempt had yet to be announced.

Spectators gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Titusville to watch the first of the two rocket launches Saturday evening. The day provided beautiful weather on the Space Coast, with the 45th Weather Squadron forecasting less than 5 percent chance of a weather violation for either launch.

First up at 5:52 p.m., EUTELSAT 36D, a telecommunications satellite which will serve Africa and Eurasian countries, lifted off Pad 39A at Kennedy Space Center.

Spectators gathered at Veterans Memorial Park in Titusville along the Indian River Lagoon watch the 5:52 p.m. EST SpaceX Eutalsat 36D mission from pad 39A at KSC. The launch didn't impress everyone though.

The Airbus-built satellite was transported to Kennedy Space Center earlier this month after arriving in Stanford, Florida via an Airbus Beluga transport aircraft.

This Falcon 9 booster landed out in the Atlantic Ocean on the SpaceX droneship Just Read the Instructions, marking its twelfth successful flight, according to SpaceX.

Second SpaceX launch in one evening

Meanwhile, SpaceX had another Falcon 9 on the pad. This time, the rocket was waiting for a Starlink launch − Starlink 6-45.

SpaceX pushed to the middle of the window with a launch time of 9:30 p.m., and the second Falcon 9 of the day rose into the night sky from Space Launch Complex 40, delivering 23 Starlink satellites to orbit.

Launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on the 6-45 mission to launch another batch of second generation Starlink satellites. Rocket launched from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 9:30 p,m. EDT Saturday March 30. This was the second SpaceX launch from Florida today. Launch viewed over the Indian River from Cocoa.

Shortly afterward, the first stage Falcon 9 booster landed on the A Shortfall of Gravitas droneship in the Atlantic Ocean.

According to SpaceX, this launch will mark the 18th flight for this specific Falcon 9. Its most memorable earlier launches included NASA Crew-3 and NASA Crew-4. This was the booster’s 9th Starlink mission.

How many SpaceX launches so far this year?

According to SpaceX, this was their 31st launch and landing of 2024. In fact, with another Starlink group 7 launch from California planned for later Saturday night, the stage was set to mark three Falcon 9 launches in one evening.

