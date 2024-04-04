SpaceX launch overnight: Everything to know about the Starlink launch from Cape Canaveral

Another SpaceX launch is on tap — but the Falcon 9 rocket won't lift off until after midnight!

SpaceX is targeting an early morning window from 2:14 a.m. to 6:45 a.m. EDT Friday to send another payload of Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, navigational warnings show.

No Central Florida sonic booms are expected. After soaring skyward along a southeasterly trajectory, the rocket's first-stage booster will target landing aboard a drone ship out at sea 8½ minutes after liftoff.

Cape Canaveral: Is there a launch today? Upcoming rocket launch schedule for SpaceX, ULA, NASA in Florida

The Space Force's 45th Weather Squadron forecasts 90% "go for launch" weather conditions during the late-night window, with a slight risk of a scrub triggered by strong liftoff winds or thick cloud layers.

Check back for live FLORIDA TODAY Space Team launch coverage updates on this page, starting about 90 minutes before the launch window opens. When SpaceX's live webcast hosted on X (formerly Twitter) becomes available about five minutes before liftoff, it will be posted below the countdown clock.

For the latest news and launch schedule from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, visit floridatoday.com/space.

Rick Neale is a Space Reporter at FLORIDA TODAY (for more of his stories, click here.) Contact Neale at Rneale@floridatoday.com. Twitter/X: @RickNeale1

Space is important to us and that's why we're working to bring you top coverage of the industry and Florida launches. Journalism like this takes time and resources. Please support it with a subscription here.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: SpaceX launch overnight: What to know before liftoff from the Cape