3 teenagers shot after man opens fire in Las Vegas neighborhood

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Three teenagers were shot after a man fired more than a dozen rounds into a group of mostly middle schoolers at a planned fight in a Las Vegas neighborhood, according to documents obtained by 8 News Now.

Novantea Cordero, 24, faces 25 charges after police said he shot 14 rounds on Friday, April 12.

Novantea Cordero, 24, faces 25 charges after police said he shot fourteen rounds into a group of mostly middle schoolers. (LVMPD)

That day 9:20 p.m., multiple people called 911 to report the shooting. One of the people said a teenage boy was shot and knocked on their door asking for assistance, according to an arrest report.

Witnesses and victims told police a group had gathered at a home for a fight after two teenagers had fought earlier in the day. After speaking to several victims and witnesses, police identified Cordero as the suspect, saying he drove away after the shooting.

Police arrested Cordero on Sunday, April 14, records said.

Cordero told police his girlfriend’s sister was in a fight with a girl she used to be friends with, the report stated. Victims told police that the sister jumped the girl and a group of her family and friends decided to go to Cordero’s girlfriend’s house to “continue” the fight.

Cordero told police he heard about the fight happening and went to the home to “make sure nothing bad happened.” The group that arrived for the fight showed up in four different vehicles, which Cordero said was “like a mob or gang forming,” according to the report.

Cordero said he told the group he had his gun and warned them to leave or he would shoot. When the crowd did not leave, he started “shooting in the air,” he told police.

One of the victims, a 13-year-old boy, told police he ran after the shooting but realized he was shot. He said he knocked on several houses in the area before someone answered and called for help.

Two other victims were shot: a 17-year-old girl was shot in the foot and an 18-year-old girl was shot in the leg, the report stated.

Cordero faces the following felony charges:

Three counts of attempted murder with the use of a deadly weapon

Three counts of battery with use of a deadly weapon resulting in substantial bodily harm

Two counts of child abuse/neglect with a deadly weapon

11 counts of assault with the use of a deadly weapon

Five counts of discharging a gun at/into an occupied structure or vehicle

One count of disregard for safety of persons/property

Cordero was being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail. His next court appearance was scheduled for May 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.