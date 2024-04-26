3 students found with guns at Roy High School over last 2 weeks

ROY, Utah (ABC4) — Over the last two weeks, three guns were found in the possession of students at Roy High School in northern Utah.

Lane Findlay, Weber School District spokesperson, said in an email Friday that none of the cases were related, nor did they involve threats toward any students or staff.

Still, the students are facing criminal charges, as firearms of any kind are prohibited on school grounds.

In one of the incidents, which happened Thursday, school officials told parents that a student was found with an unloaded firearm in a gun case in their trunk. The student said that they had the gun in their car because they planned to go hunting after school.

The day before, school officials found an unloaded handgun on a different student. The student told authorities they were having trouble with people outside of school and carried the weapon for protection.

“There was no indication of any conflict with anyone at Roy High or that the student had any plans to use the gun while at school,” school officials wrote in a letter to parents at the time.

The other gun-on-campus incident happened on April 11. School officials responding to a tip found a gun on a student. The student was detained and police responded to the building.

In one of the letters to parents, school officials said that the possession of a gun by a minor on school property is against the law, regardless of the student’s intent with the weapon. They asked parents to talk with their children about the consequences, noting that “even look-alike weapons and toy guns are prohibited.”

Along with facing criminal charges, the students will also face disciplinary measures, up to expulsion.

