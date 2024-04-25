3 people displaced after car slams into, severely damages Orem home

OREM, Utah (ABC4) — Three people are displaced after a car went off the roadway and into their Orem home on Wednesday, severely damaging the structure.

The Orem Police Department, as well as the American Red Cross of Utah, responded to the incident.

READ NEXT: ‘This is going to be an incredible ride’: NHL impressed with Utah

The Red Cross said they addressed the immediate needs of the people affected, providing access to clothing and food, assisting in replacing prescription medicines, and offering a safe place to stay.

“Beyond addressing immediate needs, our volunteers provide crucial emotional support to those impacted by disasters,” the Red Cross said. “Financial assistance is also available for those in need, and we strive to share vital information to guide disaster victims through the recovery.”

For anyone affected by a disaster, assistance is available by contacting the Red Cross at 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

There is no further information available at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.