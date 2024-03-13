3-year-old Elijah Vue is still missing in Two Rivers after 23 days. A candlelight vigil is planned.

TWO RIVERS — The search for 3-year-old Elijah Vue has spanned 23 days and several Wisconsin counties, but still no sign of the missing child has been found.

The last update from Two Rivers Police Department was a news release March 11. The release stated the search efforts had continued throughout the weekend and that the combined reward amount for information leading to the discovery of Elijah or the arrest of the person responsible for his disappearance is now up to $40,000.

Police have also arrested two individuals on suspicion of child neglect — Jesse Vang, 39, of Two Rivers, who was responsible for caring for Elijah when he went missing, and Katrina B. Baur, 31, of Wisconsin Dells, who is Elijah's mother.

Community members are organizing a candlelight vigil for Elijah. The event is set for 6:30 p.m. March 16 at Walsh Field in Two Rivers. Two Rivers City Council President Adam Wachowski is expected to speak, along with Marcos Alfaro Sr., team president for the Manitowoc County Mariners football team; and a representative from the Two Rivers Fire Department. The first 600 people to arrive will receive a free candle.

Here's what we know about the case so far.

The Two Rivers community continues to show up in support of Elijah Vue.

After 23 days, civilian volunteers continue to search for Elijah Vue across multiple counties.

In addition to Manitowoc County, searches are being done in Outagamie County, Fond du Lac, Green Bay and Wisconsin Dells.

Searches are scheduled through March 17, but a schedule for beyond that has not yet been released.

In a March 8 news release, Two Rivers Police Captain Andrew Raatz said, "The community support we have received has been amazing as we continue to look for Elijah."

He said a group of community members began decorating light poles in the downtown area of Two Rivers with blue and green ribbons in support of efforts to find Elijah, and he encouraged people to do the same as they continue to search for the boy.

Blue hearts adorn the window at GJ’s Salon N Spa supporting missing three-year-old Elijah Vue along Washington Street, March 5, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

The community has also come together to raise an additional $15,000 to add to the rewards posted for information on Elijah's disappearance. The FBI has also posted a $15,000 reward and Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers has posted a $10,000 reward, which brings the total to $40,000.

The Two Rivers Police Department is still accepting donations on its website, www.two-rivers.org/police. People can choose whether their donation will go toward the reward or toward food, water and other costs of the investigation.

The law enforcement search for Elijah Vue continues to include local waterways and rural areas.

In the March 11 news release, Raatz wrote police are following up on numerous tips and leads and are reviewing the large amounts of video that have been submitted.

The Two Rivers Police Department asked for residents and businesses in Manitowoc and surrounding counties to review any surveillance footage they have for Feb. 19 from 2 to 9 p.m. for any glimpses of a beige 1997 four-door Nissan Altima with Wisconsin registration beginning with "A" and ending with "0."

Police ask public to search security footage on Feb. 19 for a 1997 four-door Nissan Altima, biege in color, bearing Wisconsin registration beginning with "A" and end with "0."

Police said they already have the car in question, but are interested in its whereabouts during that time. Police also said the car does not belong to Vang or Baur, who are both currently held at the Manitowoc County Jail, and that they are not interested in the current owner of the car.

Raatz also said in the release that the search continues this week and will focus on local waterways and other rural areas.

In a news release March 8, Raatz said the search conducted at a Calumet County landfill had been completed, but did not say if any leads had been found there.

The Two Rivers Police Department said they've been partnered with the FBI and the Wisconsin Department of Justice in the search for Elijah. They've also received assistance from the Wisconsin National Guard, the U.S. Coast Guard, sheriffs' offices and police departments from across Wisconsin, including Fond du Lac and Wisconsin Dells. They've also been assisted by non-profit organizations like Wings of Hope.

Katrina Baur and Jesse Vang expected in court March 14.

Baur and Vang are expected to appear in Manitowoc County Circuit Court March 14 for their respective preliminary hearings.

Baur, Elijah's mother, faces a felony charge of chronic child neglect, a second charge of felony child neglect involving a different child, and two misdemeanor charges of obstructing an officer.

At a previous court date for Baur March 7, the judge declined to change her bail from a $15,000 cash bond.

Vang faces one charge of felony child neglect. At his previous court date March 7, he had not yet been assigned an attorney from the Office of the State Public Defender.

Do you have information about Elijah Vue?

Police describe Elijah as being of Hmong and white ethnicity with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet tall and has a birthmark on his left knee. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt and a pair of red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes. He may also be carrying a red-and-white plaid blanket.

If you have information that could help the Two Rivers Police Department find Elijah Vue, contact their tip line at 844-267-6648 or submit information via the Crime Stoppers app P3.

