Elijah Vue still missing in Two Rivers after another weekend of searching. Reward grows to $40K.

TWO RIVERS — Elijah Vue remains missing in Two Rivers after another weekend of searching.

The 3-year-old was reported missing at 10:59 a.m. Feb. 20 from an apartment in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in Two Rivers.

Two Rivers Police Capt. Andrew Raatz on Monday afternoon said police were continuing to follow up on leads and search local waterways and other rural areas for Elijah.

Elijah Vue, a 3-year-old boy missing in Two Rivers.

He also said the reward for information leading to the discovery of Elijah or the arrest and charging of anyone responsible for his disappearance has now grown to $40,000 total after $15,000 in funds were raised by donations set up through the City of Two Rivers. That $15,000 from the city is in addition to $15,000 offered by the FBI and $10,000 offered by Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers.

Raatz said search efforts will continue this week and anyone with tips or leads should contact the tip line at 844-267-6648 or use the P3 app.

People can donate to the City of Two Rivers’ reward fund at the police department or online at https://www.two-rivers.org/police/page/donate-elijah-vue or to the Crime Stoppers’ reward fund at the police department or by mail to Manitowoc County Crime Stoppers, Inc., 1025 S. Ninth St., Manitowoc, WI 54220.

Search of Calumet County landfill for evidence in Elijah Vue's disappearance has ended.

The search of a landfill in nearby Calumet County for evidence related to Elijah Vue’s disappearance has ended, Raatz said Friday.

Meanwhile, daily searches for Elijah since Feb. 20 have included local, state and federal law enforcement officers canvassing neighborhoods, searching rivers and shores, and checking and rechecking various areas, especially rural areas.

Police ask public to search security footage on Feb. 19 for a 1997 four-door Nissan Altima, biege in color, bearing Wisconsin registration beginning with "A" and end with "0."

Police have also been asking people and businesses in Manitowoc County and surrounding counties to check their surveillance video for a vehicle they recovered as part of the investigation — a 1997 four-door Nissan Altima, beige in color, bearing Wisconsin registration beginning with “A” and ending with “0.”

Police previously said their interest in the vehicle "is not with the current owner of the vehicle, only in the camera footage captured” between 2 and 9 p.m. Feb. 19.

Anyone with information about the vehicle is asked to call the tip line at 844-267-6648 or to upload their video of the vehicle at https://widoj.sharefile.com/remote/801a6dd5-12f7-4d63-95da-4d7db3ec2b85?fbclid=IwAR2MD1rP680oO6KWia0d8KWf3LWkP07-hbe8dHjpuTlEGeIT_vJ6VLE0Jq4.

Elijah Vue’s mother and her boyfriend Jesse Vang will return to court March 14.

Elijah’s mother, 31-year-old Katrina B. Baur of Wisconsin Dells, and her boyfriend, 39-year-old Jesse Vang of Two Rivers, have been charged with child neglect in relation to Elijah’s disappearance and remain in custody at Manitowoc County Jail on $15,000 bond and $20,000 bond, respectively.

Baur and Vang are due in court March 14 after their preliminary hearings were rescheduled from March 7.

Baur's charges were amended during the March 7 court appearance to felony chronic neglect of a child, plus a second felony child neglect charge was added that involves a 6-year-old child.

A criminal complaint states that a photo was found on Baur's phone that was taken at approximately 3:13 a.m. Feb. 14 of Elijah lying down on a bed. The photo showed Elijah had a blindfold over his eyes and appeared to have bruising on his jawline, neck and upper arm on the left side. That photo was deleted an hour later.

An apartment complex in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road in Two Rivers was where 3-year-old Elijah Vue disappeared from, as seen Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024, in Two Rivers, Wis.

According to the criminal complaint, Elijah was staying at Vang's Two Rivers residence at the apartment in the 3900 block of Mishicot Road for more than a week before he was reported missing.

Do you have information about Elijah Vue?

Police describe Elijah as being of Hmong and white ethnicity with dark brown hair and brown eyes. He is approximately 3 feet tall and has a birthmark on his left knee. He was last seen wearing gray pants, a dark-colored, long-sleeve shirt and a pair of red-and-green dinosaur slip-on shoes. He may also be carrying a red-and-white plaid blanket.

If you have information that could help the Two Rivers Police Department find Vue, contact their tipline at 844-267-6648 or submit information via the Crime Stoppers app P3.

