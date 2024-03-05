2024 Texas primary election live updates: Get latest unofficial voting results

People arrive to vote in the Super Tuesday primary election at Ben Hur Shrine in North Austin Tuesday March 5, 2024.

Travis County polling stations open and operating

Travis County polling locations are up and running as of 7 a.m. They will stay open until 7 p.m. tonight. Significant wait times are reported at two polling stations as of 7:30 a.m.:

Terrazas Branch Public Library, 1105 E. Cesar Chavez St.

YMCA East Communities, 5315 Ed Bluestein Blvd.

A full list of voting locations can be found here, and a map of the locations is displayed below.

Welcome to Super Tuesday. Here's what you need to know.

Super Tuesday is officially here. Texas Democratic and Republican voters will pick their nominees for president, a U.S. Senate seat, 15 state Senate offices, all 150 state House seats, and an array of federal, state and local candidates seeking places on the general election ballot in November.

Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump are considered prohibitive favorites for a rematch this fall, and Texas, along with 13 other states participating in the Super Tuesday primaries, could help cement that matchup.

In Texas, the most closely watched statewide primary race is on the Democratic side as nine candidates battle for the right to challenge Republican U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, who faces only token opposition for renomination. Most polls have shown U.S. Rep. Colin Allred of Dallas comfortably in the lead and state Sen. Roland Gutierrez of San Antonio running second but well ahead of the rest of the field.

If no candidate captures a majority, the top two vote-getters in the primary will advance to a runoff.

Three places on the Texas Supreme Court and on the Court of Criminal Appeals are also being contested in both primaries. In the races for one seat on the three-member Texas Railroad Commission, which regulates the oil and gas industries, incumbent Christi Craddick is being challenged by four candidates in the Republican primary.

During the early voting period, which ended Friday, Republicans outvoted Democrats by more than a 2-1 ratio. According to political data analyst Derek Ryan, about 148,000 more people voted early in the 2024 Republican primary than in 2020, when Trump was running for a second term.

On the Democratic side, early voting turnout this year was about 60% of that of 2020, according to Ryan's analysis. But four years ago, the race for the Democratic presidential nomination was not yet secured by Biden before the Texas primary.

The polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Anyone in line to vote by 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.

Voters should come prepared to present one of seven acceptable forms of photo ID:

Texas driver's license

Texas personal identification card

Passport

Texas handgun license

Military ID card

Citizenship certificate

Texas election identification certificate

A student ID, even from a public school or college, is not an acceptable ID for voting under state law.

Any otherwise qualified voter who cannot reasonably obtain one of the approved forms of photo ID can fill out a "Reasonable Impediment Declaration" at the voting location and present an alternative form of identification, such as a utility bill, bank statement, government check or voter registration certificate.

Polls open at 7 a.m. across Texas

Primary election voting will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on March 5 across Texas.

Fifteen states, including Texas, and one U.S. territory will also vote Tuesday, according to USA Today.

Where can I vote in Central Texas?

Travis County: Voters in Travis County can cast their ballot at any voting center where a “Vote Here/Aqui” sign is displayed, according to the county clerk's website. A full list of voting locations can be found here, and a map of the locations is displayed below.

Bastrop County: Voters in Bastrop County can find their polling location on the county clerk's website. Click here to view the Democratic consolidated sample ballot and here to view the Republican consolidated sample ballot. You can look up your personal sample ballot and registration status here.

Hays County: Voters can find Hays County voting locations through this map or list on the Hays County website. Click here to view the Democratic consolidated sample ballot and here to view the Republican consolidated sample ballot.

Williamson County: Voters in Williamson County can find their polling location on the county's website. Find sample ballots for Republican and Democratic candidates here.

Who's on the ballot in the Texas primary elections?

All Texas candidates running for a Republican or Democratic nomination for office can be found here. These are races on the Texas ballot for the March 5 primary:

President of the United States

U.S. Senate

All 38 Texas U.S. representatives

Railroad commissioner

Texas Supreme Court (three members)

Court of Criminal Appeals (three members)

State Board of Education (seven members)

Texas Senate (15 members)

All 150 Texas House representatives

Courts of appeals (various chief justices and justices)

District judges, criminal district judges

Family district judges

District attorneys

Sheriffs

County Courts-at-Law

County attorneys

Tax assessor-collectors

County commissioners

Justices of the peace

Constables

