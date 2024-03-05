Get real-time Texas primary election results for key Austin area and statewide races

March 5 has arrived and Texans who haven't cast an early or absentee ballot are heading to the polls to cast their votes.

Alongside the race for president, Austin residents will decide on district attorney and other state and local races.

Polls close at 7 p.m. in Texas.

As Texas tallies up the votes, this is where you can find live results and real-time data on the statewide races. Please check back here for updates.

Real-time Texas primary election results:

Get the latest: Local live election results can be found by clicking here.

Who's on the ballot in the Texas primary election?

All Texas candidates running can be found here. These are races included on the Texas ballot for the March 5 primary:

President of the United States

U.S. Senate

All 38 Texas U.S. representatives

Railroad commissioner

Texas Supreme Court (three members)

Court of Criminal Appeals (three members)

State Board of Education (seven members)

Texas Senate (15 members)

All 150 Texas House representatives

Courts of appeals (various chief justices and justices)

District judges, criminal district judges

Family district judges

District attorneys

Sheriffs

County Courts-at-Law

County attorneys

Tax assessor-collectors

County commissioners

Justices of the peace

Constables

Check your ballot to see which district races you'll be voting for. You can check who's on your ballot on your local county elections website, the Texas Secretary of State's site, or Vote411.org.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Live Texas primary election results for Travis County, statewide races