2024 Texas primary election results: Joe Biden, Donald Trump win big on Super Tuesday

Texas voters on Tuesday nominated Democratic President Joe Biden and former Republican President Donald Trump to battle it out in November for the nation's top elected office, according to The Associated Press, helping cement the likely rematch between the two frontrunners.

Biden had received more than 86% support in the Democratic primary, according to the Secretary of State's Office reporting results for 64% of Texas counties.

Trump had received nearly 77% support in the GOP primary, with 70% of Texas counties reporting their results. Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley had collected just over 18% support.

Linda Badilo, a registered Republican in Texas, said she had never voted in a primary election until Tuesday when she cast her vote for Haley, who has remained in the race for the GOP presidential nomination after only having won one primary in her 2024 campaign. Badilo said she waited 45 minutes to vote at Bee Cave City Hall west of Austin.

In the 2020 presidential race between Biden and Trump, the former president collected Texas’ 38 electoral votes after receiving 52.1% support compared with Biden’s 46.5% vote total. Biden went ahead to win the presidency with 306 electoral votes compared with Trump's 232.

A Democratic candidate for president hasn’t won Texas since Jimmy Carter in 1976.

After the 2020 U.S. Census, Texas gained two electoral votes for a sizable total of 40, second only to California's 54.

