Where do I vote? How to cast your ballot in the Austin-area on Super Tuesday

Super Tuesday is, as the name suggests, Tuesday, when Texans will join residents from 13 other states to vote for candidates in a spate of political races spanning the federal, state and local gamut.

Sometimes half the battle of casting your vote is figuring out where — and when — you can vote. If you live in Travis, Bastrop, Hays or Williamson counties, let us take the guesswork out of voting for you.

Here are the locations you can vote in the above counties, plus who's going to be on the ballot:

Where can I vote in Travis County?

Travis County voters can cast their ballot at any voting center where a “Vote Here/Aqui” sign is displayed, according to the county clerk's website.

A full list of voting locations can be found here, and a map of the locations is displayed below.

Click here to view the Democratic consolidated sample ballot and here to view the Republican consolidated sample ballot. You can look up your personal sample ballot and registration status here.

Where can I vote in Bastrop County?

The locations for voting in Bastrop County are as follows:

Aqua Water Supply, 415 Old Austin Highway

River Valley Christian Fellowship, 1224 W. Highway 71

Ascension Catholic Church, 804 Pine St.

Paige Community Center, 107 S. Main St.

Bastrop County Community Center, 15 American Legion Drive

Smithville Rec Center, 106 Royston St.

Rosanky Community Center, 135 Main St.

Bastrop County Cedar Creek Annex, 5785 FM 535

Red Rock Community Center, 114 Red Rock Road

Elgin Recreation Center, 361 N. Highway 95

Faith Lutheran Church, 230 Waco St.

Family Worship Center, 2425 FM 1704

Bastrop County ESD#2 Station 4, 1432 N. Highway 95

Click here to view the Democratic consolidated sample ballot and here to view the Republican consolidated sample ballot. You can look up your personal sample ballot and registration status here.

Where can I vote in Hays County?

You can find Hays County voting locations through this map or list on the Hays County website.

Click here to view the Democratic consolidated sample ballot and here to view the Republican consolidated sample ballot.

Where can I vote in Williamson County?

Williamson County offers many voting places, all of which can be found on the county's website.

Find sample ballots for Republican and Democratic candidates here.

What's on the Super Tuesday primary ballot?

All Texas candidates running can be found here. These are the races included on the Texas ballot for the March 5 primary:

President of the United States

U.S. Senate

All 38 Texas U.S. representatives

Railroad commissioner

Texas Supreme Court (three members)

Court of Criminal Appeals (three members)

State Board of Education (seven members)

Texas Senate (15 members)

All 150 Texas House representatives

Courts of appeals (various chief justices and justices)

District judges, criminal district judges

Family district judges

District attorneys

Sheriffs

County Courts-at-Law

County attorneys

Tax assessor-collectors

County commissioners

Justices of the peace

Constables

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Election 2024: Where do I vote? How to cast a ballot in Central Texas