2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee

From Car and Driver

Overall Rating:

Photo credit: Car and Driver More

If any one brand could perfectly represent modern American driving preferences, that would be Jeep, and the venerable off-road brand's bread and butter is the Grand Cherokee. Unlike its soft-road capable rivals, the Grand Cherokee is a true Jeep that can tackle the most challenging trails in North America. Despite this capability, it doesn't punish passengers with an unrefined highway ride or require compromising on luxury features. There are ten different models and a wide range of prices that broaden the Grand Cherokee's appeal. Base Laredo models are spartan while the range-topping Summit is a leather-lined luxo-ute. Three different engines are offered-including a diesel-and while rear-wheel drive is standard, buyers looking to maximize its off-road prowess will order up their Grand Cherokee with all-wheel drive.

What's New for 2019?

Jeep has made a number of enhancements to its iconic Grand Cherokee lineup for 2019, including the standardization of blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert across the board. The optional 8.4-inch infotainment system now comes standard with navigation, a new glass touchscreen with a crisper resolution, and improved software that mirrors what we've seen in more modern Fiat-Chrysler models such as the Chrysler Pacifica. A new trim level-Limited X-joins the already wide array of available Grand Cherokee models and sports distinct front and rear bumpers, a performance hood that appears to be shared with the high-performance Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT (reviewed separately), and unique 20-inch wheels. Summit and Overland models receive updated wheel designs and three new colors are available: Slate Blue, Green Metallic, and Sting Gray.

Trims and Options We'd Choose

Our annual pick for the past two model years has been the mid-range Altitude model with all-wheel drive, and it's the one we continue to recommend for 2019. The Altitude trim automatically comes with most of the Grand Cherokee's most desirable features, such as:

Power-adjustable driver's seat with lumbar support

8.4-inch Uconnect infotainment system with navigation, real-time traffic and weather updates, and onboard Wi-Fi hotspot

Power liftgate, heated steering wheel, and remote start

The Altitude sees a slight price increase to $41,435, but still represents the best value among the many Grand Cherokee models.

For details about the 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee, see our in-depth review.

('You Might Also Like',)