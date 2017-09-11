2018 Harley-Davidson Softail Slim – First Ride

Bobber-styled machine part of an overhaul of the Softail line

When the news hit a few weeks ago that Harley-Davidson was getting rid of the Dyna line, many people were surprised at the bold move. But truthfully it was even bolder than that; Harley got rid of both Dynas and Softails, but simply kept the Softail name.

At least I think that's the best way to describe the changes. It feels like Harley has started from scratch. The company took the best attributes of each platform then brought in a new chassis, a new engine, and a new suspension. And it all amounts to a lighter, faster, better-handling big twin cruiser.

I got a chance to spend a few days in Southern California testing all of the new Softail line-up and have decided to break down the changes into three different articles. Here I'll be looking at the chassis via the Softail Slim, in the coming weeks I'll take a look at the new engine from the rider's seat of a Breakout, and the new suspension from the vantage point of a Fat Bob.

First Impressions

When I think of the Slim I can’t help but want to call it "Slim Fast." No, I’m not talking about the weight loss drink so many raved about in the 1990s. I’m talking about the game-changing kind of weight loss that came from a redesigned chassis, 22 percent fewer welds, and lighter-weight materials. The 2018 Slim has dropped 35 lbs compared to last year’s model.

"Slim Fast" is a perfect way to describe the moment I first experienced the 110 lb-ft of torque from the 1753cc Milwaukee 8 engine for the first time. Now with an increased power to weight ratio thanks to weight loss and beefed up engine, the Slim does go Fast (For more info on the 2018 Softtail engines stay tuned for my next review on the 2018 Softail Breakout.)

Ride Quality

With less of a straddle and low seat height the Slim now fits a broader range of riders and makes a nice step up for someone wanting a bigger V-twin cruiser. Don’t let Low Rider’s name fool you; the Slim claims the title of the lowest seat height in the Softail lineup, at 25.5 inches (whereas the Low Rider's seat height is 26.2 inches).

Softails are known for their lower center of gravity. However, by creating a new chassis and moving the oil pan from under the seat to under the engine the bikes' center of gravity has been improved even more, as well as the lean angle.

What better way to highlight the improvements in handling than through endless miles of switchbacks along the Angeles Crest Highway? The Slim was nimble and the 16-inch wheels responded well around corners. The lean angle has improved to 27 degrees – achieved mostly by raising the boards and pegs.

