2018 Audi RS3 Sedan Dissected: Powertrain, Styling, and More

From the December 2016 issue

Audi often denies the U.S. its juiciest fruit, especially when it comes to high-performance RS models. We were adjudged worthy of the RS4 sedan, RS5 coupe, and RS7 coupe-sedan, but not of the RS4 and RS6 wagons or the RS3.

Until now. While the RS3 hatch (“Sportback” in Audi-ese) will remain in Europe, the sedan arrives as redress for these denials. This is an RS that’s been designed for our side of the Atlantic, and Audi figures 40 percent of total model sales will happen in North America. As apologies go, a 400-hp five-cylinder compact sedan certainly beats a muffin basket.

Chassis

When the official history of Volkswagen’s MQB compact architecture is finally written, it will top the best-seller lists in Germany. And the RS3 and the mechanically similar TT RS will likely go down in history as the most powerful cars ever to be spun from this extremely flexible platform. Each has nearly five times the 85-hp output of the most basic European-­spec Golf, a remarkable stretch.

The RS3 is—and we mean this in the nicest possible way—exactly the sort of stitched-together Frankenstein’s monster that such adaptable underpinnings encourage. It’s essentially the TT RS’s five-cylinder engine packed into the existing A3 body shell. “If you were to drive it against a TT RS on a racetrack, then the TT would be the winner—but it would be close,” says Audi Sport development boss Stephan Reil, “and [the RS3] has a trunk and room for four people. It’s an outstanding compromise.”

Audi claims a 4.1-second zero-to-60 time for the RS3, but we figure all-wheel drive and 400 horsepower will land it in the 3s.

Powertrain

Audi’s profitability and growing sales have made it a favored child within the Volks­wagen Group, indulged in a way that must make its plainer sisters, the Euro-market Seat and Škoda, deeply envious. That’s why it’s been allowed to develop a new, all-aluminum version of its five-cylinder turbocharged engine, despite the mill’s limited use in the RS3, TT RS, and—we’re presuming here—the next-generation RS Q3.

The new one shares the 2.5-liter displacement of the old iron-block unit, but Audi reports that it’s 57 pounds lighter. The significance of that savings is amplified by the engine’s position forward of the front-axle line. A revised cylinder head and an increase in boost pressure bring more power, the RS3 giving 400 horses, a 33-hp increase over the old five.