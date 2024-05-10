Donald Trump's Former Staffer Gave Insight on His Marriage to Melania That Just Might Surprise You

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Donald Trump’s hush money trial is revealing quite a few details that the public would probably rather not know about when it comes to the former president’s personal life. However, one former White House staffer, who testified on the witness stand on Thursday, had some surprisingly sweet stories about his marriage to Melania Trump — it’s quite the opposite view of how the trial has played out so far.

Donald Trump’s former executive assistant, Madeleine Westerhout, contradicted the major headlines when it comes to the couple’s relationship. She described their marriage, per the Daily Mail, as “special” and based upon “mutual respect.” Of course, his reported affairs aren’t very respectful of the vows they took at their wedding in 2005, but Westerhout still believes their union is genuine.

“I believe they have a relationship of mutual respect. I just found their relationship really special. He cares a lot about her opinion There was no one else who could put him in his place,” the Off the Record: My Dream Job at the White House, How I Lost It, and What I Learned author said on the stand. “He was my boss, but she was definitely the one in charge I remember thinking their relationship was really special. They laughed a lot when she came into the Oval Office.”

Westerhout revealed that they had ordinary couple moments where Donald Trump “would tell me to call her and let her know was running late, just like any other marriage.” She shared that he liked to romance his wife in subtle ways. “I could figure out he was on the phone with Mrs. Trump. He would say (to Mrs. Trump) Honey come over to the window (in the residence). He would say come to the window and (they would) wave to each other,” she continued. “When he was boarding Marine One on the South Lawn, he would call Mrs. Trump and say honey I’m about to board. I thought it was funny, of course, she knows his schedule, but he wanted to check in.”

Those cute anecdotes are a rare side to the Trumps that isn’t often heard. This fresh insight comes just a few months after Melania’s former BFF and senior adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, hinted that there might be trouble in paradise. “Let me bottom line this for you. Perception is everything to the Trump Family so Donald’s lack of ‘chivalry’ towards Melania is quite a ‘tell,’” she wrote on X in March with a video clip. “Chivalry for Donald was waiting for Melania to go first & ensuring she walked by his side. He’s been doing neither recently.”

While Melania has done her best to stay off the campaign trail as much as possible, she might be laying low until her husband’s trial is over. The public may never understand the quirks of the Trumps’ marriage, but there is at least one former White House insider who believes there’s true love between them.

