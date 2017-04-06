2017 Chevrolet Cruze Hatchback Automatic

We at C/D are unabashed proponents of the hatchback body style. Such cars generally offer more practical space than their sedan counterparts, and we also enjoy the slightly esoteric vibe they exude, at least in America where they are vastly outnumbered by more workaday crossovers, sedans, and SUVs. When Chevrolet introduced its Cruze compact for the 2011 model year, we hoped a hatchback would be part of the plan. Sadly, it wasn’t to be—even though Chevrolet developed a Cruze hatch for the European market in 2012. When the smoothly styled second-generation Cruze made its debut for 2016, there still was no hatchback in sight. Those crafty product planners clung to a sedan-only strategy for one more year, finally granting the Cruze five-door a U.S. visa starting with the 2017 model year.

First Impressions

As we pointed out in our first drive of the hatchback Cruze, it doesn’t stray far from the sedan in terms of styling, powertrain, and suspension. Most of what’s different is behind the rear doors, where the extended roofline combines with the liftgate to provide 25 cubic feet (47 with the rear seats folded) of easily accessed storage behind the rear seats, compared with 15 cubes in the sedan’s trunk. The wheelbase is the same at 106.3 inches, although overall length is down by 8.4 inches, to 175.3 inches.

Likewise, the interior follows the same competent precedent set by the sedan, pairing decent packaging and materials of reasonable quality with a pair of supportive front seats and a useful ergonomic layout. While it can be a challenge for larger drivers to pass through the smallish front door openings, once seated it’s easy for nearly anyone to get comfortable in the airy passenger compartment thanks to the supportive seats. We found the Cruze hatchback exudes a finished, solid feel that eluded General Motors compacts of yore. If you’re thinking the interior of the car pictured here looks a few steps above base, you’re right. Although the sedan can be had in L, LS, LT, and Premier trim levels, the Cruze hatchback is available only in the upper two variants.

Our test car was a Premier, which comes bundled with a six-speed automatic transmission. Sporting a base MSRP of $24,820, its fairly comprehensive list of equipment includes an eight-way power driver’s throne, passive entry, keyless ignition, seat heaters to warm the buns of both front occupants, and a heated steering wheel that tilts and telescopes. It also packs an infotainment system with a 7.0-inch touchscreen that features Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, satellite radio, navigation, and 4G LTE Wi-Fi capability.

