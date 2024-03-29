2 dead, 1 flown to hospital after southern Ohio shooting; suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after a shooting that killed two people and seriously injured another Thursday.

After 4 p.m. the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations and Adams County Sheriff’s Office were called to a shooting near East Fifth and Cemetery streets in Machester, Ohio, according to our news partners at WCPO.

Town Council President Christine Henderson said that two people were killed and a third person was flown to UC Medical Center.

Henderson said several roads near the scene of the shooting were closed for the investigation.

Around 9 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed to WCPO that the suspect was arrested in Clinton County.

The identity of the suspect has not been released at this time.

We will continue to follow this story.



















