14 Sacramento libraries to provide free lunches for students over the summer

(FOX40.COM) — Sacramento-area kids will have an option for free meals this summer.

The Sacramento Public Library announced it will provide free meals at 14 different libraries in Sacramento County.

The Lunch at the Library program will begin June 18 and continue through Aug. 9 with meals distributed Tuesdays through Fridays from noon to 1 p.m.

The meals are offered to those 18 and under who must be present to receive the meal and eat them on site. The library said registration and eligibility documentation are not required to receive a meal.

When arriving, officials said to look for signage at the library or meeting room entrance at the 14 locations.

Where the meals will be distributed

Here is where the free meals will be available:

•Arcade: 2443 Marconi Avenue, Sacramento, Ca 95821

•Carmichael: 5605 Marconi Avenue, Carmichael, CA 95608

•Colonial Heights: 4799 Stockton Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95820

•Del Paso Heights: 920 Grand Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95838

•Elk Grove: 8900 Elk Grove Boulevard, Elk Grove, CA 95624

•Fair Oaks: 11601 Fair Oaks Boulevard, Fair Oaks, CA 95628

•Martin Luther King Jr.: 7324 24th Street Bypass, Sacramento, CA 95822

•North Highlands-Antelope: 4235 Antelope Road, Antelope, CA 95843

•North Sacramento – Hagginwood: 2109 Del Paso Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95815

•Rancho Cordova: 9845 Folsom Boulevard, Sacramento, CA 95824

•Rio Linda: 6724 6th Street, Rio Linda, CA 95673

•Southgate: 6132 66th Avenue, Sacramento, CA 95823

•Sylvan Oaks: 6700 Auburn Boulevard, Citrus Heights, CA 95621

•Valley Hi-North Laguna: 7400 Imagination Parkway, Sacramento, CA 95823

According to Sacramento Public Library, funding for the project is provided by the State of California and administered by the California State Library.

