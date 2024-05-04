14-year-old boy dies in shooting on Lansing's west side

Lansing police officers were at the scene of a shooting at the corner of Oakland and Westmoreland avenues Saturday, May 4, 2024.

LANSING — A 14-year-old Lansing boy was fatally shot Saturday afternoon in the 1400 block of West Oakland Avenue, near University of Michigan Health-Sparrow's St. Lawrence campus, Lansing police confirmed.

Lansing police were dispatched to an Oakland Avenue location around 3 p.m. because of reports of a shooting, they said in a release.

They found the 14-year-old boy with a gunshot wound. Lansing firefighters provided medical assistance before transporting him to a local hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Lansing police termed the shooting a homicide.

No arrests have been made, and an "active investigation" continues.

"We do not believe this was a random act," police said in their release. "Police are working todetermine the sequence of events and the details of the incident."

No other information was available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600, Lead Detective Martha McGonegal at 517-483-4823, or Crime Stoppers at 517-483-7867. Those with information also can send a private message through the Lansing Police Department Facebook page.

