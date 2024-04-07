100 years ago, a former Oklahoman exposed nation’s biggest political scandal. But that wasn't his greatest claim to fame

In 1935, Carl Magee sits at a desk with a coin-operated parking meter, which he invented.

A century ago this spring, the Teapot Dome affair boiled over. A former Oklahoman had lit the flame.

The man was Carl Magee, and his exposure of the corruption scandal — the biggest in the nation’s history up to that point — wasn’t even his greatest claim to fame.

That came years later in Oklahoma City, when he invented and deployed the world’s first parking meters.

Magee’s remarkable story prompted The Oklahoman to declare upon his death that he had “crowded the experiences of several lifetimes into his 73 years.”

Carl Magee

Indeed he had.

Born in Iowa, where he was a school superintendent at age 23, Magee relocated to Indian Territory in 1904 to start a career as a lawyer.

He found success in Tulsa during its oil boom, dabbling in business and politics, and making his mark as a civic booster and justice crusader.

Concerned about corruption in the boomtown, he headed a citizens group that instigated the indictment of the mayor and police chief. He also was a leader in the push to build the Spavinaw water project, which supplies Tulsa to this day.

Magee’s wife, Grace, developed tuberculosis, so the family moved to the high, dry climate of New Mexico, where he pursued a lifelong dream of publishing a “truth-telling” newspaper.

He bought the Albuquerque Journal and began attacking that state’s widespread corruption. That threw him into conflict with Albert Fall, the U.S. senator who ran the Republican political machine.

Their feud continued after Fall became U.S. secretary of the interior.

Harry F. Sinclair, multimillionaire oil magnate, left, and his counsel Martin W. Littleton are pictured during Teapot Dome hearing in the 1920s.

In that role, he took control of the vast oil fields that the federal government had set aside as emergency stockpiles for the U.S. Navy. He then cut no-bid deals with two oil tycoons ― Harry Sinclair and Edward Doheny — giving them exclusive rights to drill in the Teapot Dome and Elk Hills reserves.

Magee was deeply suspicious. He had long known Sinclair, who first struck it rich in Oklahoma, and had heard rumors that Fall was suddenly flush with cash.

As the Journal raised questions about the arrangements, Fall lashed out, forcing Magee to sell the newspaper. The editor responded by launching a new paper, which would evolve into the Pulitzer Prize-winning Albuquerque Tribune.

Eventually, Magee was called to Washington to testify about Fall’s newfound wealth. His appearances before a Senate committee in 1923 and 1924 turned a humdrum political controversy into a scandal that rocked America.

Investigators uncovered about $400,000 in payments the oil millionaires made to the interior secretary, equivalent to about $6.5 million today, and Fall was convicted of receiving a bribe.

He was the first Cabinet secretary to be sent to prison — and the last until former Attorney General John Mitchell was convicted in the Watergate probe.

Teapot Dome wasn’t the end of Carl Magee’s story, though. Far from it.

In New Mexico, an irate Republican judge tried him on trumped-up charges of libel and contempt. Magee escaped imprisonment thanks only to a gubernatorial pardon.

Later, that same judge encountered Magee in a hotel lobby and attacked him with fists and feet. Sprawled on the floor, the editor grabbed a gun and shot his assailant in the arm. But the gunfire also killed a bystander who tried to help. Magee was charged with manslaughter but acquitted.

Drawn to the editor’s plight, the Scripps-Howard newspaper group invested in Magee’s new newspaper, giving him financial stability while retaining him as editor. Later, the company moved him to Oklahoma City, where its struggling Oklahoma News needed “jazzing up.”

Back in the Sooner State, Magee continued his muckraking ways, accusing state senators of bribery during the debate over the impeachment of Gov. Henry S. Johnston.

July 10, 1960 - Page 71 - The Daily Oklahoman - Story on inventor of parking meter.

Magee also went to war against Chief Justice Fred Branson, who was voted out of office, and millionaire developer John J. Harden, who brought a $250,000 libel suit against the editor but later dropped it.

When the Oklahoma City oil field was discovered, Magee’s front-page columns helped the city navigate the bonanza. He argued, among other things, to preserve the Oklahoma Natural Gas franchise and not build a municipal gas utility.

Eventually, Magee parted ways with Scripps-Howard over how to compete with The Oklahoman during the Great Depression.

But the versatile editor already had another gig in the works.

In 1932, the Chamber of Commerce had asked him to chair a committee trying to find a solution to downtown parking congestion.

The editor had an idea. Why not build a device that could rent parking spaces to motorists for limited visits?

Magee built a crude model and patented the parking meter on Dec. 21, 1932.

Two Oklahoma A&M professors — H.G. Thuesen and Gerald Hale — then created a working prototype, and on July 16, 1935, the world’s first parking meters were installed in Oklahoma City.

Park-O-Meter

Magee’s Park-O-Meters soon spread throughout the United States.

Grace Magee died in 1936, and Carl Magee briefly left Oklahoma City for a newspaper venture in South Texas. But he returned to the city he loved in 1939 and dedicated the rest of his life to volunteerism.

During World War II, he headed Oklahoma’s War Chest drive, raising millions of dollars for the USO, Red Cross and similar causes. He chaired a committee studying the merger of the city’s two oldest Methodist churches, and he led a citizens group that won higher wages for teachers.

A row of parking meters line a downtown Oklahoma City street in 1960.

Carl Magee died in Oklahoma City on Jan. 31, 1946.

“He was a crusader and he never shrank from a fight,” wrote The Oklahoman, against whom he had vigorously competed. “He was a stalwart man of the great plains and long horizons, and his name will always be remembered with gratitude and admiration.”

Jack McElroy

Jack McElroy is a retired journalist. His biography of Carl Magee, "Citizen Carl: The Editor Who Cracked Teapot Dome, Shot a Judge and Invented the Parking Meter," was published recently by the University of New Mexico Press.

