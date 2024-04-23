10-Year-Old Boy Wakes to Find Entire Family Massacred in Horrific Murder-Suicide

A 10-year-old Oklahoma boy woke up alone on Monday morning and found himself the subject of a waking nightmare: while he was sleeping, his entire family had been slain by a father who then turned the gun on himself.

According to a police report, the boy dialed 911 around 9:35 a.m. Monday morning. Responding cops found the bodies of his parents and three siblings upon arriving at the family home. All five of them had been shot to death, the report said.

The boy, whose name has not been released, was unharmed.

Investigators believe Jonathan Candy, the suspected shooter and the boy’s father, fatally shot the boy’s mother after an argument, Oklahoma City Police Sergeant Gary Knight told reporters. Candy then turned the gun on the boy’s three brothers, all between the ages of 12 and 18, before shooting himself.

“Make no mistake about it. What happened inside that residence was nothing short of a massacre. Those children were hunted down and killed,” Knight said.

Police don’t know why the surviving boy, the youngest of the four brothers, was spared.

The Candy family had no history of domestic abuse allegations, Knight said.

