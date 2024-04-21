1 dead in shooting at Tampa gentlemen’s club

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A man was killed early Sunday morning after a shooting at a Tampa gentlemen’s club, police said.

According to the Tampa Police Department, the shooting broke out at Teaser’s Gentlemen’s Club on North Nebraska Avenue at about 1:09 a.m.

The victim was said to be a man who was shot in the upper torso. Police said he was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Officers said the shooter was at the scene and cooperated with investigators. No charges have been announced at this time.

