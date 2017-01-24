Watch Our Insta-Predix for the 2017 Oscars

The nominations for the 2017 Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning, and while there were — as always — some major snubs and surprises, overall it was a more predictable year than most. Damien Chazelle’s revered musical, La La Land, led the way with 14 nominations (tying an all-time record), while 2016’s other major awards contenders Moonlight, Arrival, Manchester by the Sea, Hacksaw Ridge, and Lion also figured prominently.

The Oscars are still almost five weeks away, but it’s never too early to start forecasting the night’s big winners. We got right to it in the video above, with Yahoo Movies’ Kevin Polowy providing his early predix in the six biggest categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actress, Best Actor, Best Supporting Actress, and Best Supporting Actor.

Does anything stand a chance against La La Land in Best Picture? How does the snubbing of Amy Adams and Annette Bening affect the Best Actress race? And what’s Michael Shannon got to do with it all?

Find out in our insta-predix, and follow Yahoo Movies’ ongoing Oscars coverage in the weeks to come. The Academy Awards unfold Feb. 26.

Watch a replay for the Academy Award nominations: