Oscars 2017: 'La La Land' Ties All-Time Record With 14 Nominations

La La Land, a musical tribute to Los Angeles, dominated the Oscar nominations on Tuesday, picking up 14 nods to tie the record set by Titanic and All About Eve. It was nominated for best picture and best director for 32-year old wunderkind Damien Chazelle, while both of its leads, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, were recognized for their work as big city dreamers in love.

La La Land’s main competition came from Moonlight, a low-boil drama looking at a gay man in the inner city, and Manchester by the Sea, a shattering family tragedy that marks a return to the A-list for Kenneth Lonergan after a few years in the wilderness. Lonergan’s career was derailed after his previous film, 2011’s Margaret, became entangled in a protracted legal fight. He was nominated for best original screenplay and his direction. Manchester by the Sea was backed by Amazon Studios and marks the first time that a streaming service has earned a best picture nod.

The Academy has been rocked by protests over the lack of diversity of its nominees. However, after two straight years of shutting out performers of color, this year’s nominees were notably more reflective of a multi-cultural America. Seven out of the 20 performance nominations went to actors of color, and a number of best picture and documentary contenders, such as Hidden Figures, Fences, 13th, and O.J.: Made in America grappled with the issue of racial inequality.

La La Land, a spirited, rousing tribute to the musicals of Vincente Minnelli and Jacques Demy, is also the rare uplifting best picture nominee. That escapist vibe could resonate with Oscar voters at a time when Donald Trump’s presidential victory exemplifies a rightward swing in the country that is out of step with left-leaning Hollywood. Other best picture nominees examine race relations, sexual identity, war, and economic disaffection.

Casey Affleck, who stars in Manchester by the Sea as a grieving janitor, has dominated the early awards, picking up a Golden Globe and most of the critics honors. His competition comes from Denzel Washington as bitter garbage man (Fences), Andrew Garfield as a conscientious objector (Hacksaw Ridge), Viggo Mortensen as a hippie father (Captain Fantastic), and Gosling.

La La Land wasn’t the only record-breaker. The Academy continued its love affair with Meryl Streep, handing her a precedent-fracturing 20th Oscar nomination, the most ever for a performer. Streep was recognized for her work as a tone-deaf opera singer in Florence Foster Jenkins. She will face off against Isabelle Huppert as a rape victim (Elle), Natalie Portman as a resilient first lady (Jackie), Ruth Negga as a civil rights warrior (Loving), and Stone.

From a box office perspective, this year’s list of nominees was dominated by smaller, indie-spirited features and adult dramas. There were no Inceptions or Avatars, and the lack of a certifiable blockbuster could dim ratings.

There were a number of notable snubs and surprises. Hugh Grant (Florence Foster Jenkins), Tom Hanks (Sully), Amy Adams (Arrival) had been expected to pick up nods, but failed to get the call.

Jimmy Kimmel hosts this year’s ceremony. It marks his first time as emcee, but also represents a long-desired stab at synergy. ABC, which broadcasts the Oscars, also backs Kimmel’s late night program. The network has been pushing for the comic to host the show for years.

This year’s Oscar nominations were announced in a novel way. Instead of having Academy brass and the odd celebrity read out the lists of honorees, ABC had small interstitial videos with previous nominees and winners such as Marcia Gay Harden, Glenn Close, Brie Larson, and Ken Watanabe sharing their memories of their big mornings.

THE COMPLETE LIST OF 2017 OSCAR NOMINEES

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester By the Sea

Moonlight

BEST ACTRESS

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

BEST ACTOR

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea



