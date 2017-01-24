Oscars 2017: And the Academy Award Nominees Are... (Updates Begin at 8:18 a.m. ET)

The nominees for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced this morning, via a live stream scheduled to begin at 8:18 a.m. Eastern/5:18 a.m. Pacific (watch it in the player below). La La Land, Moonlight, and Manchester by the Sea are all expected to be well represented among the contenders for the awards to be handed out on Feb. 26, 2017 in Hollywood at the ceremony hosted by Jimmy Kimmel. Among the other questions to be answered shortly: Is there room for Deadpool among the best picture nominees? Will O.J.: Made in America, the nearly eight-hour miniseries for ESPN, get a best documentary nomination? Which animated films will make the cut in a highly competitive year? Keep refreshing this page as we update with the full list of nominees, covering all 24 categories in real time as the information becomes available.