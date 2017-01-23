The Oscar Nominations Are Tomorrow! Watch Them Live Here

Set your alarm clock and get up bright and early tomorrow, Jan. 24, for the announcement of this year’s Oscar nominees. We’ll be hosting the Academy Awards livestream right here on Yahoo Movies starting at 5:18 a.m. PT/8:18 a.m. ET. Will La La Land dance off with the most nominations? Will Deadpool land a Best Picture nod? Bookmark this page and find out!

The Academy Awards ceremony, hosted by late night’s Jimmy Kimmel, will air live on ABC on Feb. 26 starting at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. We’ll have plenty of Oscar coverage all month long, so keep checking back here at Yahoo Movies.

