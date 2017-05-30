Tom Holland Talks 'Uncharted,' Suggests Jake Gyllenhaal or Chris Pratt for Co-Star Role of Sully

Tom Holland is in full Peter Parker mode, with his first Marvel Cinematic Universe standalone entry, Spider-Man: Homecoming, five weeks out and back-to-back Avengers films currently in production in Atlanta. But there’s another franchise looming for the British star, who turns 21 this week, with last week’s announcement that he’ll head Sony’s video-game adaptation Uncharted as young treasure hunter Nathan Drake.

“It’s an exciting one,” Holland told Yahoo Movies Tuesday during a Facebook Live interview. “I didn’t know much about it… It [came from] a conversation I had with [Sony CEO] Tom Rothman about the potential of different movies that I’d like to work [on] with Sony. And I just had the idea that maybe a young Nathan Drake would be something that audiences would be very interested in.”

Holland met the project’s director, Shawn Levy (Night at the Museum, Real Steel), at the MTV Movie Awards earlier this month. “We had a brief chat about the potential of doing an origin story rather than copying what the games have done.”

With Holland taking up the mantle as Nathan Drake, it stands to reason that the next character the studio will need to cast is Drake’s faithful ally/mentor, Sully. And Holland was game to make some recommendations.

“I think Jake Gyllenhaal could be really cool,” he said. But, after visiting the London set of Jurassic World 2, which is being helmed by his Impossible director, J.A. Bayona, Holland suggested one of his fellow MCU heroes might also work.

“Chris Pratt is on that film, who I’ve become good friends with over the last few months, and I think he’d be a great Sully… If [the character was older], I would say that Chris should play Nathan. But I think he would be a cool Sully. And I love working with Chris, so if I could work with Chris some more that would be great.”

Spider-Man Homecoming hits theaters July 7. Watch our full Facebook Live interview:

