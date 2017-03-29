Tom Holland at CinemaCon Tells Us About Role the Avengers Play in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Tom Holland’s wisecracking Spider-Man made his formal entrance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in last year’s Captain America: Civil War, fighting alongside Iron Man in his showdown with Captain America. But now that he’s back on his own, what role will the Avengers play in his upcoming stand-alone adventure, Spider-Man: Homecoming? At CinemaCon, we got the scoop directly from the star and director (watch our chat above).

At the Las Vegas event, Yahoo Movies’ Kevin Polowy caught up with Holland and director Jon Watts, and as they explain in the clip above, the Avengers will be a constant presence throughout Homecoming, and not just because — as we saw in yesterday’s trailer — Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark and Chris Evans’ Captain America will make on-screen appearances. As Watts says, considering that Stark just recently threw Peter Parker into the fire of superhero war in Civil War, “That experience is still looming in his mind when our movie starts.” Nonetheless, don’t worry that Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will somehow steal the spotlight from the wall-crawler in his own saga — Holland assures Spidey fans that, while the Avengers play a big part in the upcoming MCU installment, they “don’t in any way overshadow Peter and Spider-Man’s arc in the movie.”

To hear more about the Avengers in Homecoming, watch our video above. The film arrives in theaters on July 7.

