'Norman' Clip: Richard Gere Tries to Bluff His Way Into a Private Dinner (Exclusive)

For the past few years, Richard Gere quietly has been doing some of the best work of his career in a series of independent films like Arbitrage and Time Out of Mind. He’ll look to continue that winning streak with this April’s Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer. Playing a wannabe wheeler-dealer who unexpectedly finds himself in good with the Prime Minister of Israel, Gere will once again command the spotlight in a drama boasting a top-notch ensemble cast. Ahead of its debut, Yahoo Movies has an exclusive clip of the star caught in a scam and doing his best to talk himself out of an awkward situation (watch it above).

In the clip, Gere’s Norman Oppenheimer is confronted by a bigwig (Josh Charles) at the latter’s home, where Norman has arrived for a dinner party. The only problem is, Norman wasn’t invited. Though the fixer says he’s there as a compatriot of an Israeli politician (Lior Ashkenazi), the host isn’t buying it — and, more to the point, would clearly prefer the fast-talking, excuse-making stranger dine elsewhere.

With Gere in shady charlatan mode, this brief, decidedly uncomfortable sequence gets across what’s in store in this conniving con-artist drama. Norman, directed by Joseph Cedar (Footnote), surrounds Gere with an all-star ensemble including Michael Sheen, Steve Buscemi, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Dan Stevens, and Hank Azaria. The film arrives in theaters on April 14.

Richard Gere in ‘Norman’: Watch a trailer:



