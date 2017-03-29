'It' Trailer: Pennywise the Clown Is on the Hunt In the Stephen King Adaptation

Stephen King’s It remains one of the prolific author’s master works, a 1,138-page horrorshow about a group of young kids who, in 1950s Maine, are forced to contend with a malevolent clown named Pennywise, and then must finish the job when he reappears in town years later. The novel was turned into a four-hour TV mini-series in 1990 that was altogether underwhelming save for Tim Curry’s peerless portrayal of Pennywise, a bloodthirsty Bozo who lives in the sewers along with his floating victims. But this September, a long-in-the-work movie version of this classic tale of childhood fears and friendship will arrive courtesy of Mama director Andrés Muschietti — and its debut trailer promises a coming-of-age saga of truly nightmarish proportions, thanks to Bill Skarsgård’s sinister clown. Check it out above.