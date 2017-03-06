‘The Void’ Trailer: John Carpenter-Style Horror at a Besieged Hospital (Exclusive)

There are few genre filmmakers more beloved than John Carpenter. Lately, the horror master behind Halloween, The Thing, Escape From New York and They Live has been throwing his support behind a new reboot of his Michael Myers franchise, but fans are also set to get a healthy dose of Carpenter-esque madness from the upcoming indie The Void. Watch the first trailer above.

In the exclusive clip, unholy chaos engulfs a local hospital after it’s besieged by a group of figures in white robes with dark triangles on their hoods. By that point in the trailer, we’ve already seen someone deliberately set on fire, suggesting that directors Steven Kostanski and Jeremy Gillespie’s film will be an extreme sort of nightmare. That idea is only furthered once those trapped in the hospital find themselves dealing with more hellishness in the basement, which is filled with bloody pentagrams and otherworldly monsters. Think Assault on Precinct 13 by way of The Thing, with some From Beyond thrown in for good measure, and you’ll have some idea of what’s being promised by The Void, which debuted to strong reviews at last year’s Fantastic Fest and London Film Festival.

Deliberately striving to evoke an ‘80s brand of sci-fi horror, The Void — starring Aaron Poole, Kathleen Munroe, Ellen Wong, Kenneth Welsh, Evan Stern, Daniel Fathers and Grace Munro — should be irresistible to genre aficionados when it’s simultaneously unleashed in select theaters and on VOD on April 7.

