'The Beguiled' Trailer: Colin Farrell Gets Some Spooky Southern Comfort

If you’re feeling chilly on this February day, the sultry first trailer forThe Beguiled (in theaters June 23) might raise your temperature. Sofia Coppola’s Southern gothic thriller stars Colin Farrell as a wounded Civil War soldier who is rescued from death by residents of a secluded women’s boarding school. As the headmistress (Nicole Kidman), teacher (Kirsten Dunst), and students (including Elle Fanning) nurse him back to health, some fall in love, while other resent his presence — leading to a toxic mix of jealousy, lust, and betrayal. Watch the teaser above.

The Beguiled is a remake of a 1971 film starring Clint Eastwood (which in turn was based on a 1966 novel by Thomas Cullinan). That film was directed Don Siegel (Dirty Harry, The Shootist), told from the soldier’s point of view, and advertised with the tagline “One Man… Seven Women… in a Strange House!” Needless to say, having a female director at the helm will bring a much different sensibility to the remake. “The main crux of the story is about the dynamics between a group of women all stuck together, and then also the power shifts between men and women,” Coppola told EW, which also published some first-look photos of the cast.

